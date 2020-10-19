The new fastest car in the world goes 316 mph — and you can actually buy one

(Nexstar) — If you have unspeakable amounts of money and little or no fear of being ticketed for a moving violation, then we have the car for you.

Boutique car maker SCC North America announced Monday that the company’s Tuatara model had set a new record as the fastest production vehicle in the world after averaging 316 mph in the Nevada desert.

The company says the 1,750-horsepower vehicle did two sprints on a stretch of State Route 160 on Oct. 10, one topping out at 301 mph and the other clocking in at 331 mph. Professional driver Oliver Webb was behind the wheel for the test outside Pahrump, a flat desert area between Las Vegas and Death Valley. Official record-keeping requires an average of two runs, which is how the 316 number was reached.

Company officials claim all protocols were followed to get the new speed verified as official. SCC had previously held the record with an earlier vehicle.

“It’s been ten years since we held this record with our first car, the Ultimate Aero, and the Tuatara is leagues,” CEO Jerod Shelby said in a press release. “We came pretty close to meeting the theoretical numbers, which is astonishing to do in a real world setting on a public road. America’s new claim to victory in the ‘land-based space race’ is going to be tough to beat.”

The Tuatara is considered a production vehicle because you can technically buy one, but online listings don’t actually include the price, so it’s unlikely your used trade-in is going to put much of a dent in the sticker price.

Automobile Magazine reports the base price is $1.6 million.