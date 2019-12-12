The real test starts now for Trubisky

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 05: Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears runs against the defense of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Mitch Trubisky still has a lot to prove as an NFL starting quarterback, but the past few weeks he has shown that just maybe he is ‘the guy’ for the Bears afterall. Now can he sustain his recent success against three very good teams down the stretch starting with the Packers this Sunday?

Trubisky is coming off games when he compiled passer ratings of 115.5 and 118.1 it would seem that Trubisky has found his groove again and it looks like it’s here to stay. That’s what Matt Nagy believes from what he’s seeing.

“The progressions that we go through within our offense, the schemes that we run, that we’re feelin’ more and more comfortable with as the weeks go by are only going to get better and better,” said Nagy.

So why did it take so long to get here?

“I don’t care what offense you’re in or who you’re with, there’s a learning curve to play this position in the NFL,” said Nagy. “It’s not easy. It does take time. Then you throw in a new offense and you throw in new players, all that stuff adds up and we want to make sure that it clicks as fast as we can.”

With an overall more successful offense these past few weeks, Trubisky says there’s one thing that has helped them with their newfound identity.

“I think our desire to get better. We’ve just got to keep gettin’ better and keep that desire.”

One thing’s for sure, this Bears team has full trust and faith in it’s quarterback.

“Everybody trusts that he’ll make the play,” said receiver Anthony Miller. “Everybody trusts that he’ll make the right call. We go into the game with full confidence.”

Miller says the biggest change he’s seen in Trubisky has been his high level of confidence. It’s what’s allowed him to be a bolder leader on the field.

“Just stackin’ these wins up, he’s been just a very vocal guy just making sure everybody’s on point. He’s been more, I wouldn’t say demanding but you know, definitive when he gives calls or makes audibles. He’s just very confident.”

“The more that we as a team win, the more respect that he’s going to get and the more respect that we’ll all get,” said Nagy.