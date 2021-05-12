The TRUTH About COVID-19 Vaccines From Iowa’s Top Infectious Disease Specialists

A vial with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease is ready at the vaccination center of the Dron hospital in Tourcoing, northern France, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than three million people worldwide — including 582,000 Americans and nearly 6,000 Iowans — and caused international economic turmoil. Yet now that safe and effective vaccine options are available that could lead to the herd immunity that would end the pandemic, Iowans are declining to get immunized — with the majority of counties in Iowa now declining additional doses.

More than 1.2 million Iowans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Another 211,564 have gotten one shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. However, we’re learning that many of those Iowans aren’t going back for their second shot — with some saying they are more concerned about effects from the vaccine instead of the deadly virus itself.

On May 11, State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati and University of Iowa infectious disease specialist Dr. Patricia Winokur joined Dave Price and Dan Winters on WHO 13 News to separate fact from fiction about vaccines.

How effective is it? What are the side effects? Should my children get vaccinated? Drs. Pedati and Winokur answer those viewer questions and more below.