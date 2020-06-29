Three More COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Iowa; Hospitalizations Remain Low

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 298 coronavirus cases in the state and three more Iowans have died from the virus.

The new numbers reflect a testing reported over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 707 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 365 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 24 long-term care facilities in Iowa.

300,427 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19. 28,728 Iowans have tested positive. The state lists 17,711 of those as “recovered” from the virus.

There are 119 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state, an increase of one case from Sunday. Thousands of hospital beds remain open across the state.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.