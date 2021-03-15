Tickets for limited-capacity Cardinals home games available this week

ST LOUIS, MO – AUGUST 26: A general view of Busch Stadium during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals on August 26, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO. – You can start buying tickets to Cardinals games this week. Tickets for all 13 April home games, including the home opener, will be available.

To begin the season, up to approximately 32% of capacity will be allowed to attend each game at Busch Stadium. This will allow for up to 15,000 fans to attend games. Season ticket holders will get the first crack at purchasing tickets. Opening day is April 8th.

Multi-game ticket sales start Tuesday at 11:00 am. Single-game tickets will be available on Wednesday at 11:00 am. They must be purchased online or by phone at 314-345-9000. The Busch Stadium ticket windows will not be open for this week’s ticket sales.

Tickets will be sold in a variety of seating pod sizes, up to four seats per pod. All tickets purchased will be delivered digitally and can be easily managed using the MLB Ballpark app. Fans can learn more about how to access and manage their digital tickets at cardinals.com/ballparkapp.

Policies and protocols for 2021: