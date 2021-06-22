Tools, beers and a good dad joke: Minot bar rebrands as Dad’s

If you’re the type of person who fully embraces the role of being a dad, there’s a new business in town that might be right for you.

Prepare your best dad jokes and bust out that tool box for Dad’s bar, Minot’s first bar and hardware store.

Next time you’re around the house working on a project and you realize you’re missing some tools, a Minot business owner wanted to make it more convenient for you to grab those tools — and maybe a beer or two.

We dropped in at Dad’s bar, Minot’s new bar/hardware shop.

“We’re pretty sure we’re the first ‘Dad-themed bar’ in the world and I’m sure there are people that will argue that most bars are dad-themed or dude-themed but we’re just poking fun at the internet culture of it a little bit but we’re just being a little ridiculous and having fun,” said Owner Jon Lakoduk.

Dad’s bar, formerly known as The Tap Room, was known for its variety of craft beer — but now it has a lot more to offer.

“The opening weekend, we had people coming in and they thought it was awesome. They walked in and were like, ‘You mean I can shop for tools and drink beer?’ They just thought it was the greatest idea. I think Jon really just hit the nail on the head with it with that one…Dad joke,” said bartender Emily Schaefer.

Although the name calls for all the dads out there, it’s open to all.

“Everybody is welcome. It’s just a lounge feel. It’s like your dad’s garage or maybe a basement. That’s where the lounge chairs and card tables came from to give the space the opportunity for the people that are going to be here to enjoy it and more flexibility on how it’s used,” said Lakoduk.

If you enjoyed The Tap Room before, not much has really changed….besides the garage door inside the bar — and the tools.

“As far as The Tap Room changing, it’s just the name and a little bit of the vibe but we still have a bunch of the craft beer that we had before and the new stuff that we’re continuing to find. Just because we changed the name and changed the feel of it, doesn’t mean we still aren’t super nerdy about craft beer,” said Lakoduk.

You can’t ask for much more than tools, beers and a good dad joke.

Lakoduk says the point of the bar isn’t to replace hardware stores but to be more of a convenience stop for customers.