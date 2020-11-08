Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane, storm surge watches issued for parts of Florida as Eta gets closer

TAMPA (WFLA) — Hurricane and storm surge watches were issued for South Florida and the Florida Keys as Tropical Storm Eta inches closer to Florida.

Tampa Bay and other areas along the west coast of Florida can expect strong gusty winds, heavy downpours and dangerous beach and boating conditions beginning late Sunday night through Thursday.

As of 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Eta was 85 miles north-northeast from Grand Cayman with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour. Eta is presently moving northeast at 16 miles per hour.

Below are the current watches and warnings in effect:

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

Florida coast from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, including Biscayne Bay

Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

Florida coast from Deerfield Beach to Bonita Beach

Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

The Cayman Islands

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, and Matanzas

Northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New Providence

Florida coast from Jupiter Inlet to Bonita Beach, including Florida Bay

Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas

Lake Okeechobee

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

The Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

Florida coast from north of Jupiter Inlet to the Brevard/Volusia county line

Florida coast from north of Bonita Beach to Englewood