Traffic stops lead to arrest of 34 migrants crammed into two vehicles

Undocumented immigrants were crammed into two vehicles that Douglas agents stopped on Tuesday evening. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A pair of traffic stops led to the arrest of 34 undocumented immigrants on Tuesday near Douglas, Ariz., U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Agents in Douglas, Ariz., arrested 34 undocumented immigrants who were inside

two vehicles. (CBP)

The first stop involved 18 Mexican nationals crammed into a stolen Toyota Tundra that drove past Border Patrol agents. Agents said all 18 occupants, including the driver, were in the U.S. illegally.

While agents conducted the first traffic stop, they suspected that a Lincoln Navigator that passed them was also carrying undocumented immigrants. Agents stopped the SUV and found another 16 individuals inside.

Officials said the Tundra had a fraudulent license plate and had been reported stolen. The truck and the driver were turned over to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department, the release said. The second vehicle also was seized.

