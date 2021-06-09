Trial moved for one suspect in murders of Anamosa State Prison workers

JONES COUNTY, Iowa – One of the suspects in the murder of two Anamosa State Penitentiary workers has had his trial moved to Linn County.

Online court records show Thomas Woodard Jr. is scheduled to go on trial June 22nd, 2021 in Linn County for the killings of prison nurse Lorena Schulte and correctional officer Robert McFarland. The two were killed during an attempted escape on March 23rd.

Michael Dutcher

The other man charged in the case, Michael Dutcher, is scheduled for trial on June 22nd as well. His trial has not been moved. A case management conference for Dutcher is being held June 11th in Jones County.

Woodard and Dutcher are also charged with second degree kidnapping and attempted murder. The men allegedly held another prison worker hostage and seriously injured another inmate, who was trying to help Schulte and McFarland, during the attack.

Both Woodard and Dutcher have entered pleas of not guilty in the case.