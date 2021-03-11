Trump absent as 4 former presidents gather to urge COVID-19 vaccination

(WTRF) — Four former presidents are working together on a campaign urging Americans to get vaccinated as soon as doses are available to them.

A minute-long video was released as part of the “It’s Up To You” campaign to meant to help overcome hesitancy about the shots.

The video features all former living presidents and first ladies except Donald and Melania Trump.

In a 60-second spot, the former presidents discuss what they’re most looking forward to once the pandemic ends.

Clinton, 74, says he wants to “go back to work and I want to be able to move around.” Obama, 59, says he wants to be able to visit with his mother-in-law, “to hug her and see her on her birthday.” Bush, 74, talks about “going to opening day in Texas Rangers stadium with a full stadium.”

Carter, 96, says he got vaccinated to help end the pandemic “as soon as possible.”

The video features photos of the former presidents and their spouses with syringes in their upper arms as they urge Americans to “roll up your sleeve and do your part.”

A separate 30-second ad was filmed hours after President Joe Biden’s inauguration at Arlington National Cemetery. It features Bush, Obama and Clinton encouraging vaccinations.

“The science is clear,” Bush says. “These vaccines will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease.” Obama calls them, the “first step to ending the pandemic and moving our country forward.”

Trump was still in office when the ex-presidents’ project began in December, according to the Ad Council, and he did not attend President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, when Obama, Bush and Clinton gathered in person to film.

A Trump adviser revealed last week that the Trumps were vaccinated in private before leaving the White House on Inauguration Day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.