Trump impeachment trial National News Posted: Feb 10, 2021 / 03:48 PM CST / Updated: Feb 10, 2021 / 03:48 PM CST FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Arguments begin Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) WATCH LIVE: The second day of the Trump impeachment trial includes previously unseen footage of the Capitol attack, as Democrats make the case for conviction. CBS News Nation / WGN America