(The Hill) — Twitter suspended the account of Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), the chairman of the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, because the social media platform said it violated its media policy.

Daines’s @SteveDaines account did not show his profile or background photos as of Tuesday morning, and slew of posts going back as far as last Friday showed a statement that read, “@SteveDaines’s account is temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy.”

The statement also linked to Twitter’s sensitive media policy, which notes that users could not publish graphic media or adult content on their banner images or profile header, among other places.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), linking to a reporter’s tweet, alleged that Daines had been suspended from his account because he and his wife were shown hunting in his profile header. The Hill has reached out to Twitter for comment.

“This is insane. Twitter should immediately reverse this suspension,” NRSC spokesman Philip Letsou said in a statement.

Other Republicans rallied around Daines on Twitter and defended the Montana Republican.

“This is the family photo that got @SteveDaines put in twitter jail. Stop censoring our Montana way of life! Great shot, Cindy!” tweeted Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.), who included a photo of the Daines and his wife hunting.

“Twitter has ridiculously suspended Sen. @SteveDaines because his profile picture is of him and his wife hunting…What a disgrace!” said Donald Trump Jr. in a post on Twitter.