(The Hill) — Twitter is allowing several anti-transgender tweets from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) that reference HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine to remain on its platform.

In one tweet, Greene includes a clip of a video of Levine, who is transgender, during an MSNBC appearance in which the Biden administration official says, “We really want to base our treatment and to affirm and to support and empower these youth, not to limit their participation in activities to sports and even limit their ability to get gender affirmation treatment in their state.”

In the tweet, Greene used offensive language to refer to transgender reassignment surgery and also referred to Levine by her deadname.

Another tweet from Greene misgendered the Biden administration official, used Levine’s deadname and similar language to reference transgender reassignment surgery.

Both tweets are still posted on Twitter and include labeling from the social media platform that says, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

In a statement to Axios regarding the matter, Twitter reiterated what it said when it labeled Greene’s tweets.

Twitter has previously flagged tweets from other elected officials that have misgendered Levine, including in March when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) referred to the Biden administration official as a man.

The social media platform allowed that tweet to remain on its site but labeled it had violated its rules on hateful conduct, adding that Twitter has “determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

The Hill has reached out to Greene’s office and Twitter for comment.