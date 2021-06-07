Two Wichita men in custody after rape video posted on social media

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police say they have arrested two men in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old girl last Friday, May 28. Police learned of the crime when they went to an area hospital that afternoon to take a sexual assault report.

A 17-year-old girl told officers she was sexually assaulted while in an incoherent state. She said the incident was recorded and posted on a social media account.

(Courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

WPD domestic violence/sex crimes detectives, WPD crime linkage unit detectives, and officers from the Domestic Intervention Violence Reduction Team (DIVRT) worked together on the case and identified two suspects.

They arrested David Clark, 18, on suspicion of two counts of rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery. They arrested Ethan Garrett, 19, on suspicion of one count of rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

Police say they will present the case to the district attorney’s office when they complete the investigation.