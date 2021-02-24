Tyson Foods Offers Incentive for Employees to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

PERRY, Iowa — Last week, Tyson Foods announced an additional incentive for employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The company will compensate team members for up to four hours of regular pay if they’re vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an external source.

This comes as some plants, including the ones in Iowa, wait to get vaccine doses for the on-site vaccination clinics.

“We’re partnering with Matrix Medical to make the vaccine available on site to team members,” Spokesperson Derek Burleson explains, “but we’re also telling them if there’s a vaccination event, if you can get it through your health department and if that’s off-site then we certainly want to encourage you and make it as convenient as possible for you to go ahead and get vaccinated. Whether it’s through on-site at a Tyson facility or through an external source.”

There are some plants that have had on-site vaccination clinics, such as Wilkesboro, NC. Burleson says most health services staff and some team members over the age of 65 at Tyson Foods have been vaccinated.

Tyson Foods employees are not mandated to get the vaccine. Burleson said offering this incentive provides some accessibility.

“As soon as those vaccination doses are available, we’re going to be ready to provide them on-site at no cost to our team members,” Burleson said. “we’re still in constant conversation, constant communication with health department officials to be able to access those vaccines and then, in turn, provide those to our team members.”

There’s no clear timeline of when the on-site vaccine clinics will happen in Iowa, as it depends on supply.

Tyson is facing numerous lawsuits for its initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A group of former managers at a Waterloo plant were accused of betting on how many employees would become infected with the coronavirus. Hundreds of workers at Tyson plants became sick with the coronavirus in the early months of the pandemic.

Burleson said the health and safety of team members is Tyson Foods’ number one priority.

“We’ve invested hundreds of millions of dollars in response to the pandemic: facility-wide testing, temperature scanner as team members enter the facility, workstation dividers, dividers in the break room, the required use of facial coverings,” Burleson said. “We’ve taken all these steps to make sure that our team members are healthy and safe and feel comfortable…providing the vaccine on-site and then incentivizing them to be vaccinated, even if it’s off-site, it’s really just our next response or the next step in our pandemic response. We feel like it’s just to do the right thing for our team members.”