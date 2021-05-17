Union Pacific: Impacted cars in Sibley, Iowa, derailment carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide, and asphalt

SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE @ 10:25 a.m.: Officials with Union Pacific said crews were working throughout the night and plan to begin the removal of rail cars.

Impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide, and asphalt.

Union Pacific’s Hazmat team has been on site all night and deployed boom into Otter Creek. No injuries have been reported.

PREVIOUS @ 8:47 a.m.: The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has announced which parts of Sibley are okay to return to.

According to a Facebook post, officials have highlighted an area of a map that shows the parts of Sibley that are still under evacuation.

Photo Courtesy of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office

Officials with the Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District said they will open on a late schedule day, and the west part of town will be closed off.

On Sunday afternoon, a train derailed near Sibley, and emergency crews evacuated a two-and-a-half-mile radius around the derailment due to the worry of toxic substances in the air.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says several area agencies responded including O’Brien County, Buena Vista County, Sibley, Ocheyedan, Melvin, Sheldon, Little Rock, and Ashton.