Union Pacific officials give update on Sibley, Iowa, train derailment on Tuesday

SIBLEY, Iowa (KELO) — Officials with Union Pacific say crews are making progress in cleaning up the train derailment in Sibley Tuesday morning.

According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the fire was still smoldering in the early morning hours, but they expect to have it out soon.

Crews have finished clearing the derailed cars, and they are focusing on site remediation. The company says they are working to repair the track and bridge on Tuesday.

Old Highway 60 remains closed to allow crews and heavy equipment access to the site, officials say. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

At 8 p.m. Monday, the evacuation order was lifted in Sibley and residents were able to return home.

On Sunday afternoon, a train derailed near Sibley, and emergency crews evacuated a two-and-a-half-mile radius around the derailment due to the worry of toxic substances in the air.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says several area agencies responded including O’Brien County, Buena Vista County, Sibley, Ocheyedan, Melvin, Sheldon, Little Rock, and Ashton.