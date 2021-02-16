USPS: Mail delivery halted, post offices closed in some Alabama zip codes

Postal trucks are parked at a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office location. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday that many postal customers across north Alabama wouldn’t be receiving mail or be able to visit their local post offices for a while.

Due to winter storm conditions, customers in a ZIP code that begins with 356, 357, or 358 will have delivery suspended until further notice. Post offices across those ZIP codes will also be closed.

“The U.S. Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience these temporary suspensions may cause our customers,” USPS said in a statement, saying the suspensions are meant “to ensure the safety of postal customers and employees.”

The suspensions affect customers in all of Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan Counties, and certain cities and towns in Jackson County.

Any Jackson County resident who does not receive mail from one of the affected locations will still receive mail Tuesday and local post offices in unaffected areas will remain open.