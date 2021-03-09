‘Vaccine Navigators’ Start Tuesday to Help Iowans 65 and Older Schedule COVID-19 Vaccines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Older Iowans who have had trouble making an appointment to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are getting some more help from the state starting Tuesday.

Iowans 65 and older can call 211 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day to be connected with a vaccine navigator, who will assist in scheduling vaccinations. Currently, the service will only be for vaccines at Hy-Vee pharmacies but other pharmacies may be added in the future.

Seventy-five vaccine navigators have been hired to cover the expected influx of calls and 211 will offer a call-back feature so callers don’t have to wait on hold before receiving help.

Seniors will need to provide their name and birthdate when they call, but no financial or insurance information will be collected and you will not have to give your Social Security number.

“We understand the frustration older adults without online skills and access have experienced when trying to schedule an appointment. This service will fill that gap, and we believe it will be welcome support for many Iowans and their families,” said Deann Cook, executive director of United Ways of Iowa.

As more vaccine becomes available over time, 211 Iowa says more groups of Iowans who need help scheduling vaccinations will be able to use the service but for now, it remains available only for those over the age of 65.