Vehicle theft leads to homicide investigation in Dwight

DWIGHT, Ill. (WMBD) — A vehicle theft led to a homicide investigation in Dwight Monday.

Police were called to Northbrook Dr. at 10:45 a.m. regarding a vehicle theft. After a brief discussion with police, 53-year-old Marc Holliman departed in his vehicle according to a Dwight Police Department press release.

At approximately 11:49 a.m. Holliman approached Dwight officers on Northbrook Dr., again bleeding from self-inflicted wounds. Dwight EMS paramedics and fire personnel came to treat Holliman and he was transported to an area hospital.

After Holliman was admitted to the hospital, Dwight officers discovered a female body in Holliman’s vehicle. Further investigation determined that the woman died in Chicago.

Holliman is currently being charged in Cook County for first degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.

Investigators from Chicago PD, Grundy County’s Sheriff’s office, Morris PD, Grundy County Coroner’s office, Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Illinois State Police crime scene, And Dwight Police department continue to investigate the case along with Grundy County State’s Attorney’s Office and Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.