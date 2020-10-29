Vice President Mike Pence Holding Airport Rally in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Vice President Mike Pence is making what could be a final stop in the state of Iowa before Election Day.

The Vice President is holding a rally at the Des Moines International Airport on Thursday afternoon. It is his second trip to Des Moines this month. President Trump held an airport rally as well earlier this month.

Trump and Pence won Iowa by ten points over Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine in 2016. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have lead most recent polls of Iowa voters, including a RABA Research poll released this week which gave the Democrats a four-point lead.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to make a campaign visit to Iowa on Friday. Details of that event haven’t been released.