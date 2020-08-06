Vice President Mike Pence Returning to Iowa Next Week

Des Moines, Iowa — Mike Pence, the Vice President of the United States of America, will make a return trip to Iowa next week as polls show he and the president clinging to a slim lead in the 2020 election race here.

Pence’s office announced on Thursday that the Vice President will travel to Iowa on Thursday, August 13th. Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks about the Trump administration’s agenda then join a “Heritage Action Town Hall to launch the ‘ Fight for America'” campaign. Pence will then attend the Iowa GOP’s state dinner, according to a press release. Further details on the Vice President’s public events weren’t provided.

The Trump-Pence ticket holds a thin one or two point lead over Biden in recent polls aggregated by Real Clear Politics. That lead is within the margin of error in each poll.

Pence last visited the state of Iowa in June.