VIDEO: Confirmed tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A confirmed tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

The tornado touched down around the Ocean Forest and Long Bay area. The area was not under a tornado warning.

The National Weather Service – Wilmington said on Twitter that there was no warning issued because sometimes brief tornadoes can happen between radar scans. Brief tornadoes often happen with tropical remnants.

This tornado was part of the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta.

A tornado touched down around 74th Ave N today. Here are some pictures taken by our north end Ocean Rescue crew. Please be careful around this area as there may be debris and other damage in the area. #twister #mothernature #staysafe pic.twitter.com/qowW1UCqea — Myrtle Beach Fire Dept (@MyrtleBeachFire) September 25, 2020

“People saw it in front of me, they started running off the beach,” said Landon Beard, a lifeguard in the area. “I turn around and it’s on the shore picking up our boxes about a hundred feet out of the air. Everybody including me just ran straight off the beach. It didn’t do too much damage, just damaged our equipment, took some of the chairs from the hotels. Nobody’s hurt, everyone’s ok, but pretty scary.”





Jessica Fipps

Jessica Fipps









There are no confirmed reports of damage in the area. News13 has a crew checking out the area. We are working to get more information from the National Weather Service.

Social media reports began coming in around 3:24 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The tornado can be seen in several viewer videos sent to News13.

This story will be updated. Refresh for updates.

Have any photos and videos? Send them to us at news@wbtw.com. By sending us photos and video you acknowledge you are the owner of the content and grant us and our affiliates permission to use them on-air and online with credit to you.

LATEST HEADLINES: