BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Tex. (CNN/KPRC) — Rocks from the Gulf of Mexico were pushed onto Highway 87 in Bolivar Peninsula of Texas blocking the roadway for drivers. It’s another visual example of how strong Hurricane Laura is.
Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana early Thursday morning with winds of more than 150 miles per hour. It’s only 1 of 10 storms to ever make landfall with those kinds of winds.
LATEST STORIES:
- VIDEO: Laura’s power showers Texas highway with rocks
- Interview: “There’s a lot of damage.” Man whose home was damaged by Laura explains why he stayed in the storms path
- UPDATE: Event to mark completion of 300th mile of border wall canceled
- WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Lake Charles casino
- More than 296k without power in Louisiana as Hurricane Laura makes landfall