1  of  5
Breaking News
Tornado Warning issued in Warren County 465 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois; 13 deaths, including infant; 5th case in RI County Whiteside County reports 3rd case of COVID-19 Updated number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa Illinois expands SNAP benefits, increasing benefit amount to over 90 percent for some
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Video shows tornado moving through Jonesboro

National News

by: Zachary Downes

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE:

JONESBORO, Ark. — Mayor Harold Perrin says there are 6 minor injuries, but emergency crews are still working to see if anyone else was hurt.

Original Story:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People living in Jonesboro are being put under a curfew after a tornado tore through the area on Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet from Arkansas State University, the city says it will begin at 7 p.m.

The National Weather Services of Little Rock confirmed it touched down just before 5:30 on Sunday afternoon, showing a video of the storm on Twitter.

A person who lives in Jonesboro spoke with a WREG staffer over the phone and described the city as ‘gone.’

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been tracking the situation. He took to twitter to declare a special day of prayer due to the disaster.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss