Video shows tornado moving through Jonesboro

UPDATE:

JONESBORO, Ark. — Mayor Harold Perrin says there are 6 minor injuries, but emergency crews are still working to see if anyone else was hurt.

Original Story:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People living in Jonesboro are being put under a curfew after a tornado tore through the area on Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet from Arkansas State University, the city says it will begin at 7 p.m.

There is no damage at A-State, but based on the extensive tornado damage in Jonesboro the city has issued a city-wide curfew starting at 7 p.m. — Arkansas State (@ArkansasState) March 28, 2020

The National Weather Services of Little Rock confirmed it touched down just before 5:30 on Sunday afternoon, showing a video of the storm on Twitter.

5:20 PM-Here is a look at the tornado that intensified and moved through Jonesboro, AR this evening around 5 PM. @NWSMemphis continues to monitor this storm as it moves northeast, very dangerous! #arwx pic.twitter.com/3OXFEszbuq — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) March 28, 2020

A person who lives in Jonesboro spoke with a WREG staffer over the phone and described the city as ‘gone.’

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been tracking the situation. He took to twitter to declare a special day of prayer due to the disaster.

I have declared tomorrow a Special Day of Prayer in Arkansas. It is my hope that we can be unified in prayer thanking God for His love and mercy. We need His wisdom & guidance during this time of emergency. https://t.co/4QWXF74lJP — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) March 28, 2020

We just arrived in Jonesboro where storms ripped through the area this afternoon. Dozens of crews on scene here at the Turtle Creek Mall.



Follow this thread for pics and videos. pic.twitter.com/jkDs53RU34 — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) March 29, 2020

We have a crew on the way to the scene.