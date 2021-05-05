VP Kamala Harris meeting with small business owners in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Kamala Harris is meeting with Rhode Island business owners Wednesday afternoon as part of her first official visit to the Ocean State as vice president.

The event is focused on the social impact of small businesses.

U.S. Commerce Secretary and former Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo is also taking part in the event, along with all four members of the state’s congressional delegation.

Portions of downtown Providence are blocked off and police from all around the state are involved in Harris’ security detail.

Small crowds have gathered in spots for an opportunity to see the vice president in person.

At 2 p.m., Harris and Raimondo are scheduled to take part in a women-led small business roundtable as they promote President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

Prior to the meeting, Harris made an unscheduled stop at Books on the Square on the East Side of Providence along with U.S. Commerce Secretary and former Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo and current Governor Dan McKee.

Harris disembarked at T.F. Green Airport shortly after 11 a.m. and was met by Raimondo, McKee and all four members of the state’s congressional delegation.

Good to be here, Rhode Island! pic.twitter.com/I5Ee5fJj9Y — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 5, 2021

Harris is expected to depart around 5 p.m.

Harris and Raimondo are expected to promote President Joe Biden’s American Jobs and American Families plans.

On Thursday, Raimondo toured the General Dynamics Electric Boat facility in Groton, Conn., along with U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. She said job training and apprenticeships will be critical in restoring the country’s economy, noting how Biden’s jobs package includes a $48 billion investment in workforce development.

This isn’t the first time a vice president has made a stop in Rhode Island, whether they were still on the campaign trail or had already taken office.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden visited the Ocean State in spring 2016 to support Raimondo’s Rhode Works Bill, stopping to examine the East Shore Expressway up close.

Other past vice presidents who made visits to Rhode Island include Mike Pence, Al Gore, Dick Cheney, Dan Quayle, George Bush, and Walter Mondale.