‘Wainwright re-signs with Blues?’ Cards pitcher has fun with fans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Pitcher Adam Wainwright is coming back for the 2021 season with the St. Louis Cardinals. The MLB Network’s John Heyman reported Thursday that it is an $8 million deal. This will be his 17th season with the team.

A lot of people are excited about the news. Something went wrong when one TV station tried to share the update. Their on-air graphics said, “Breaking news: Wainwright resigns with Blues.”

Adam Wainwright is having some fun with the flub. He dressed in his Blues uniform and posted a video to Twitter saying:

“I just found out on Twitter that the St. Louis Blues signed me! I am super excited but, I got to get to work.”

I'm not necessarily a very good skater, but with a little work…. challenge accepted. @StLouisBlues @Cardinals pic.twitter.com/b5YzXQ7cRV — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) January 29, 2021

The Waino showed off some of his new hockey moves. He obviously has a bright future on the ice.

Just kidding. But, it will be nice to see him back on the mound at Busch Stadium this spring. This season ties him with Bob Gibson for second in most seasons as a redbird pitcher.