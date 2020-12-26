Waitress in Clive Receives $1,000 Tip as Christmas Surprise

CLIVE, Iowa — A waitress at Bakers Square in Clive received a large tip from a generous customer this week ahead of Christmas.

It was a moment Ramona Wink had looked forward to for a while — the opportunity to tip a restaurant worker $1,000.

“My partner and I had the wonderful idea to give someone in the restaurant industry a gift before Christmas. We know that the restaurant industry has been hit hard during COVID-19,” Wink said.

Wink said it was God who placed it on their hearts to raise money from family and friends to gift a restaurant employee.

“We could’ve certainly gifted the money ourselves, but we wanted that community feel that has been taken away by COVID-19,” said Wink.

Wink is also a mental health therapist.

“As a mental health therapist and motivational public speaker, I just know that so many people are hurting right now. I am really passionate about helping people find hope, helping people find healing and living their best life,” Wink said.

After gifting her waitress $1,000, Wink also left tips for the other employees. Giving and building community during a hard time is the reason she decided to pay it forward.

“I don’t see myself as a hero at all. I’m just one person. And my partner is just one person. So no, we certainly don’t see ourselves as a hero, just two faith-filled women who wanted to be used in a big abundant way,” Wink said.

Wink said she hopes others will follow in her footsteps and pay it forward.