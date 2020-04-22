1  of  5
Breaking News
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Davenport Police arrest armed suspect found in child’s playhouse Illinois has highest single-day number of cases, passes 35,000 total; RI County passes 300 A suspect detained after a foot chase in Davenport Governor: ‘Iowans are engaged and excited’ about new testing plan Tyson suspending operations at Waterloo pork plant indefinitely due to COVID-19
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Walmart mandating one-way aisles

National News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY) Walmart stores updated their response to the coronavirus pandemic by creating one-way aisles to encourage social distancing.

The single direction aisles are designed to increase social distancing, Walmart announced.

“One-way aisles are designed to increase social distancing and give customers more space on each aisle.”

The new measure starts Thursday at all Walmart stores.

New floor decals will be put in place to help indicate the correct traffic flow, Walmart announced.

Green ‘shop this way’ decals indicate you are traveling in the right direction.

Red, ‘do not shop this way’ decals indicate you are traveling in the wrong direction and must turn around.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss