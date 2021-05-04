Want your dog to be on Budweiser’s 2021 holiday can? Here’s your chance

DENVER (KDVR) — Summer is right around the corner, and the holiday season is probably the furthest thing from your mind. However, Budweiser is getting a jump start by announcing its “Pupweiser” campaign.

The campaign was launched Monday to find a dog to be the star of Budweiser’s 2021 holiday cans.

In the past, Budweiser has featured one of its Dalmatian puppies or its famous Clydesdale horses.

For 2021, Budweiser is asking for puppy candidates. It will pick one dog to be on the can for the holidays, and the can will be sold nationwide.

Budweiser said it is also donating $25,000 to Pets & People Foundation to thank all dog owners for entering. The Pets & People Foundation is a nonprofit that offers pet-assisted therapy visits to people who could use some healing joy in their days.

Here’s how the Pupweiser campaign works:

To give everyone a chance to see what their best bud would look like on a Budweiser can, consumers can upload their dog’s photo to us.budweiser.com/pupweiser to download a mockup.

Consumers can enter their dog by commenting on Budweiser’s Facebook post of the announcement with a picture of their dog with #PupweiserContest, posting a photo of their pup on Instagram with #PupweiserContest, or Tweeting #PupweiserContest with their dog’s photo

Entries are accepted between Monday, May 3 and Saturday, May 8.

To up your entry, consumers should tell Budweiser why their doggo deserves the spot.

#PUPWEISER CONTEST. No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents 21+. Begins 5/3/21 and ends on 5/8/21. See Official Rules at Budweiser.com/PupweiserContestRules for prize & details. Msg & data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

Budweiser said it will use an expert panel of dog lovers to sift through entrants to identify the final four. Then, a public voting period will take place on Budweiser’s social channels between May 10 – 12 where consumers can vote for the dog to be featured on the cans.

The winner will be announced on May 14.