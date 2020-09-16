ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Cajun Navy has shared video from Orange Beach as the eyewall passes through the area. You can see overturned boats and debris in the road.
LATEST STORIES
- Domino’s Pizza makes largest-ever donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
- Breakthrough in potential drug to treat and prevent COVID-19
- 1,700+ students at Colorado high school going remote, district blames parties for COVID-19 cases
- WATCH: Cajun Navy reports overturned boats in Orange Beach during Sally’s eyewall
- VIDEO: Hurricane Sally crawls ashore in Alabama and Florida