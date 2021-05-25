WATCH LIVE: Rivera’s aunt testifies he’s ‘not violent’ during the trial about Mollie Tibbetts’ murder

NOTE: Some evidence presented during the trial may contain graphic images.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The defense began Day 5 of testimony in the murder trial of Cristhian Rivera Tuesday with an opening statement before calling its witnesses in the case.

Twenty-year-old Mollie Tibbetts disappeared while jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn in July of 2018. Tibbetts’ body was found mid-August in a cornfield about ten miles away. Investigators say Rivera led them to Tibbetts’ body and confessed to putting her there. He is charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Defense attorneys first questioned DNA expert witness, Dr. Michael Spence, Tuesday morning. He testified about the state’s testing of the trunk liner in Rivera’s vehicle, where DNA of Mollie Tibbetts and Rivera was found. He said the state found more DNA profiles in the testing that did not belong to either Tibbetts or Rivera.

Next up on the stand was Rivera’s aunt Alejandra Cervantes. Rivera’s demeanor noticeably shifted when she took the witness stand for the defense Tuesday. Instead of his normal glances at the witness and lawyers speaking, he more often looked down at his lap and shoes. He repeatedly looked down and fidgeted with his fingers.

Cervantes spoke of Rivera as funny around family but shy and timid around strangers. She also said he was not violent.

