WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues amid technical issues in trial for suspect in Mollie Tibbetts’ murder

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The second week of Cristhian Rivera’s murder trial got off to a frustrating start Monday morning due to the impact of a technical malfunction, COVID-19 protocols, and a courthouse construction project.

Rivera is accused of killing 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in July of 2018 and hiding her body in a cornfield near Guernsey.

The sound system in the courtroom kept broadcasting static or feedback, as prosecutor Scott Brown questioned the prosecution’s first witness of the day, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent Trent Vileta. That noise flustered Brown, who asked Judge Joel Yates whether it could be fixed.

Court staff then turned off the sound system and the questioning continued without microphones. But jurors in the back of the courtroom indicated they had problems hearing Vileta’s testimony.

Yates called a break just 15 minutes into the day as his staff called in a technical person to fix the system, but learned that person was an hour away from Davenport.

Brown said that he wanted to continue because prosecutors hoped to wrap up their case Monday, and that will require the lawyers and witnesses to speak up.

Vileta’s testimony resumed at 9:00 a.m. without microphones, as banging noises from a construction project could be heard in the background.

Prosecutor Scott Brown raised his voice loudly and pointed at Cristhian Bahena Rivera across the courtroom as he argued he was the only suspect who could have killed Mollie Tibbetts.

Brown’s theatrics came as he questioned the lead agent in Tibbetts’ 2018 disappearance, seeking to rebut suggestions by the defense that other men who came under scrutiny could have been responsible for her death.

His voice at times booming into a yell, Brown asked Division of Criminal Investigation agent Trent Vileta a series of questions about whether anyone else had confessed to the crime or had Tibbetts’ blood found in their vehicle. Vileta said no, that only Rivera had.

“That person is the man seated here to my right, would you agree?” Brown said, pointing at Bahena Rivera. The exchange came after Vileta acknowledged under cross-examination that investigators had taken a close look at a number of other persons during the monthlong search for Tibbetts, before Bahena Rivera came on their radar.

As a reminder, jurors are not sitting in the normal jury box near the witnesses because of Iowa Supreme Court rules requiring that they socially distance. Instead, they are spread out in four rows of seats where spectators would usually sit, six feet apart. Those in the back are much farther away than jurors would normally be.

None of the jurors have been wearing masks in the courtroom. Days before the trial, the Iowa Supreme Court changed its rules to reflect the latest CDC guidance, allowing people who are fully vaccinated to go maskless during court proceedings.

The trial is being held at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport. It was moved out of Poweshiek County due to pre-trial publicity of the case.

