WATCH LIVE: Witness Testimony Continues in Trial of Man Accused of Killing Mollie Tibbetts

DAVENPORT, Iowa – More witnesses are expected to be called by the State Thursday in the murder trial of Cristhian Rivera. He’s accused of killing 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts back in 2018.

During opening statements, prosecutors recounted part of Rivera’s confession to police.

“He admits taking Mollie’s body out of the trunk. He admits seeing blood on Mollie’s body and neck. He admits putting Mollie over his shoulder,” Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver told the jury, “He described the body as someone who had fainted. He admitted to taking her body and placing her in the field face up and putting corn stalks on her body and then leaving.”

The defense chose to defer its opening statement until after the State has rested its case.

Prosecutors called multiple witnesses to testify Wednesday. Among them was Rivera’s cousin, who said she helped him buy the Chevrolet Malibu, with unique chrome features, that helped law enforcement identify it on security camera footage.

The prosecution also questioned the man who was Mollie’s boyfriend at the time of her death — Dalton Jack.

During cross-examination by defense attorneys, Jack admitted to cheating on Tibbetts early in their relationship.



“I was 19-years-old. It was the beginning of the relationship. I screwed up one time. Mollie knew about it and we got past it,” Jack testified.

The defense also asked Jack about alleged fights during school. He admitted he had a temper and made it clear he didn’t want to be in the same room as Rivera as he believes he is guilty.

The trial is expected to last through next week and is being held at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport because of pre-trial publicity in the case.