WATCH: Louisiana pastor has “change of heart”

by: Michael Scheidt

CENTRAL, La. (BRProud) – The pastor of Life Tabernacle Church is still on house arrest.

While on house arrest, Pastor Tony Spell put a short video together titled, “Change of Heart.”

In the video, Pastor Spell speaks about future plans for church services and where they will be held.

Pastor Spell says, “we will never comply with the governor’s orders to move church services outside.”

As of midnight, churches are allowed to have indoor services at 25% of their State Fire Marshal capacity.

Pastor Tony Spell replied to this order saying he will comply with the Governor’s 25% capacity order when “they serve popsicles in hell and set up an ice skating rink and sell tickets.” 

