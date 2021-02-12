WATCH: Scary Moments Captured on Video from Iowa State Trooper’s Car During Massive I-80 Wreck

DES MOINES, Iowa – New in-car video from one of the Iowa State Patrol vehicles trapped in a terrifying 40-vehicle pileup on I-80 near Newton last week has been released.

As a powerful winter storm moved through Iowa on February 4, road conditions across the state deteriorated dramatically causing dangerous conditions for drivers.

A stretch of I-80 eastbound near Newton became an ice-covered hazard with vehicles spinning out and blocking the road. As emergency responders arrived, more accidents happened because drivers were not traveling at safe speeds and were unable to stop for the accidents ahead of them.

Two State Troopers who were responding to the scene had their vehicles destroyed in the chain-reaction crash but were luckily uninjured because they were outside helping other motorists. One Trooper’s car was left crushed beneath a tanker-style semi-trailer and the other was struck from behind.

These dashcam videos were provided to WHO 13 by the Iowa State Patrol:

Trooper pulls up to I-80 at the 163 MM (Eastbound). At this time, several commercial motor vehicles and passenger vehicles have already been involved in initial crashes. At approximately 02:15 into the video, the patrol car is struck from behind by a semi tractor-trailer.

2. The patrol car was struck a second time by another semi tractor-trailer. The final impact is a tanker-trailer that rolled onto the patrol car. Video #3 shows the exterior view of this crash.

3. Video from the exterior of the patrol car. Showing both impacts in relation to video #2.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol says most of the vehicles involved in the crash were commercial trucks that were traveling too fast for the conditions and couldn’t get stopped in time to avoid hitting other vehicles.

“When I couldn’t even get out and physically walk on the interstate system … and when you’re loaded with 80,000 pounds, that’s tough to get that to stop,” Dinkla said.

Several people were injured in the crash, some seriously, but no fatalities were reported.