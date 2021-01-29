West Des Moines Man Accused of Planting Drugs, Gun in Ex-Wife’s Car

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A West Des Moines man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly planting drugs and a gun in his ex-wife’s car in a ploy to have her arrested while in the midst of a custody dispute.

Daniel Dunham, 42, was taken into custody on Thursday by Clive police. He is charged with Possession of Cocaine, Stalking and two counts of Child Endangerment. Dunham is accused of putting a loaded 9mm handgun and seven grams of cocaine in his ex-wife’s car last September. He then allegedly coordinated with another person to call the police on his ex-wife in hopes of having her arrested. Police say Dunham and his ex-wife were in a custody dispute over their two children and he was hoping to “gain favor” in court proceedings by having her arrested.

Daniel Dunham was booked into the Dallas County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond.

Authorities say Dunham may also have damaged his ex-wife’s vehicle and tracked his wife using a GPS system.