Whataburger thanks employees with $90 million in bonuses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas-based fast food chain Whataburger is saying “thank you” to its employees with $90 million in bonuses after a year impacted by the pandemic and winter storms.

“The past year reshaped how we live, work and play, with the restaurant and hospitality industry being heavily impacted by the pandemic,” said Ed Nelson, Whataburger CEO, in a press release.

For continuing to deliver “despite challenging circumstances,” Whataburger said employees also got Extra Mile bonuses, emergency pay and a doubling of their 401(k) plan matching for 2020.

The company also announced general managers will get a new title — operating partners — and compensation.

“Operating Partners are business leaders who run multimillion-dollar restaurants, take care of their teams, and serve as the face of Whataburger in their communities,” said Nelson. “They are the hearts and souls of our brand.”

Whataburger said operating partners are on track to earn six figures annually, “including bonus potential of up to 150 percent of their target incentive.”