Some consumers are boycotting Bud Light over a partnership with trans activist and actor Dylan Mulvaney and releasing a can with her image on it.

Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

This has caused backlash on social media, with some destroying Bud Light cans, pouring their Bud Light out or claiming they will be boycotting Anheuser-Busch and switching to other beer brands.

Rock artist Kid Rock took to Twitter after it was announced that Bud Light had partnered with a woman who is a transgender influencer. He then used a rifle to fire gunshots at several cases of Bud Light beer while cursing out the company. (AP/Paul Sancya)

But where is most of this apparent boycotting happening? The team at CookOut News wanted to find out, so they utilized trends software with direct access to geotagged twitter data. According to a release, a map was created,

based on geotagged Twitter data in the last week, tracking tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases about boycotting Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch in general. For example, “boycott Bud Light,” “boycott Budweiser,” “boycott Anheuser Busch,” #BoycottBudLight, #BoycottBudweiser, #BoycottAnheuserBusch, #BoycottBud, etc. Over 90,000 tweets were tracked. CookOut News

According to the map, Iowa is a state with least boycott activity, and Illinois has a little more than the Hawkeye State. Here are the top 10 “boycott Bud Light” states, according to the study:

Utah Arizona Florida Missouri Nevada Tennessee Wyoming North Dakota New Hampshire Ohio

For more information on how geotagged tweets are tracked, click here.