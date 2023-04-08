Some consumers are boycotting Bud Light over a partnership with trans activist and actor Dylan Mulvaney and releasing a can with her image on it.
This has caused backlash on social media, with some destroying Bud Light cans, pouring their Bud Light out or claiming they will be boycotting Anheuser-Busch and switching to other beer brands.
But where is most of this apparent boycotting happening? The team at CookOut News wanted to find out, so they utilized trends software with direct access to geotagged twitter data. According to a release, a map was created,
based on geotagged Twitter data in the last week, tracking tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases about boycotting Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch in general. For example, “boycott Bud Light,” “boycott Budweiser,” “boycott Anheuser Busch,” #BoycottBudLight, #BoycottBudweiser, #BoycottAnheuserBusch, #BoycottBud, etc. Over 90,000 tweets were tracked.CookOut News
According to the map, Iowa is a state with least boycott activity, and Illinois has a little more than the Hawkeye State. Here are the top 10 “boycott Bud Light” states, according to the study:
- Utah
- Arizona
- Florida
- Missouri
- Nevada
- Tennessee
- Wyoming
- North Dakota
- New Hampshire
- Ohio
For more information on how geotagged tweets are tracked, click here.