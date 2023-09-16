(Stacker) — During the past five decades, the U.S. has resettled over 3 million refugees, making it one of the leading countries for finding new homes for people fleeing violence, persecution, and war.

In 2021, then-President Donald Trump lowered the annual cap of refugees that could be admitted into the country to 15,000. Even as the Biden administration has raised the ceiling to 125,000, the annual number of refugees arriving in the U.S. didn’t immediately bounce back to pre-Trump administration levels. The numbers are increasing though, with over 25,000 refugees arriving in the U.S. in 2022, twice the 2021 total.

Refugee arrivals in 2023 are on track to outpace the two previous years, with over 44,000 refugees arriving since January.

In August 2023, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from Syria, Congo, and Afghanistan. Each nation faces a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.

For the last three decades, Congo, also called the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been struggling with a series of civil wars and internal battles that have left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries. Syria has seen more than 5 million refugees flee to neighboring nations since 2011 while a longstanding civil war rages, with an additional 6.8 million people forced from their homes and seeking refuge elsewhere in the country. Afghan refugees have been fleeing to neighboring countries for decades, especially to Pakistan and Iran, which combined host over 8 million Afghans.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Iowa in August 2023.

August refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in August

To Iowa:

#1. Congo: 69

#2. Somalia: 15

#3. Burundi: 12

#4. Syria: 11

#5. Republic of South Sudan: 9

#6. Burma: 8

#7. Venezuela: 6

#8. Ethiopia: 4

#8. Honduras: 4

#10. Eritrea: 1

To the U.S. as a whole:

#1. Syria: 1,429

#2. Congo: 1,085

#3. Afghanistan: 710

#4. Burma: 479

#5. Guatemala: 292

States that accepted the most refugees in August:

#1. California: 562

#2. Texas: 422

#3. New York: 384

#4. Illinois: 283

#5. North Carolina: 274

Read on to see the countries that Iowa has accepted the most refugees from since October 2022.

1. Congo

Refugees that arrived from Congo since October 2022

To Iowa: 784

To the U.S. as a whole: 15,675

Top states receiving refugees from Congo

#1. Texas: 1,551

#2. Kentucky: 1,542

#3. Ohio: 1,173

#4. Arizona: 1,021

#5. New York: 821

2. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since October 2022

To Iowa: 104

To the U.S. as a whole: 8,238

Top states receiving refugees from Syria

#1. Michigan: 810

#2. New York: 645

#3. Texas: 594

#4. Pennsylvania: 557

#5. California: 541

3. Burma

Refugees that arrived from Burma since October 2022

To Iowa: 98

To the U.S. as a whole: 5,717

Top states receiving refugees from Burma

#1. Wisconsin: 637

#2. Texas: 598

#3. Indiana: 580

#4. New York: 523

#5. Illinois: 484

4. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October 2022

To Iowa: 52

To the U.S. as a whole: 5,725

Top states receiving refugees from Afghanistan

#1. California: 1,105

#2. Texas: 623

#3. Virginia: 614

#4. New York: 364

#5. Washington: 341

5. Eritrea

Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October 2022

To Iowa: 46

To the U.S. as a whole: 867

Top states receiving refugees from Eritrea

#1. Ohio: 81

#2. Washington: 73

#3. Texas: 65

#4. Colorado: 48

#5. New York: 46

6. Burundi

Refugees that arrived from Burundi since October 2022

To Iowa: 38

To the U.S. as a whole: 272

Top states receiving refugees from Burundi

#1. Iowa: 38

#2. Texas: 32

#3. Pennsylvania: 23

#4. Missouri: 21

#5. Michigan: 15

7. Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October 2022

To Iowa: 36

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,505

Top states receiving refugees from Sudan

#1. Ohio: 116

#2. Illinois: 99

#3. Georgia: 96

#4. New York: 85

#5. Nebraska: 79

8. Somalia

Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October 2022

To Iowa: 29

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,034

Top states receiving refugees from Somalia

#1. Minnesota: 330

#2. Ohio: 88

#3. Arizona: 58

#4. Washington: 51

#5. New York: 44

9. Colombia

Refugees that arrived from Colombia since October 2022

To Iowa: 28

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,085

Top states receiving refugees from Colombia

#1. New York: 126

#2. Florida: 119

#3. North Carolina: 108

#4. New Jersey: 85

#5. Pennsylvania: 75

10. Republic of South Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October 2022

To Iowa: 22

To the U.S. as a whole: 455

Top states receiving refugees from Republic of South Sudan

#1. New York: 49

#2. North Carolina: 32

#3. Maryland: 30

#4. Minnesota: 28

#4. Washington: 28

11. Ethiopia

Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October 2022

To Iowa: 16

To the U.S. as a whole: 362

Top states receiving refugees from Ethiopia

#1. Minnesota: 145

#2. Washington: 31

#3. New York: 19

#4. Georgia: 17

#5. Colorado: 16

12. Central African Republic

Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since October 2022

To Iowa: 13

To the U.S. as a whole: 597

Top states receiving refugees from Central African Republic

#1. Texas: 92

#2. Colorado: 52

#3. Georgia: 40

#4. Arizona: 39

#5. Oregon: 37

13. Venezuela

Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October 2022

To Iowa: 11

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,129

Top states receiving refugees from Venezuela

#1. Florida: 236

#2. Texas: 131

#3. Pennsylvania: 62

#4. North Carolina: 53

#5. Colorado: 51

13. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October 2022

To Iowa: 11

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,563

Top states receiving refugees from Guatemala

#1. California: 219

#2. Florida: 139

#3. Pennsylvania: 109

#4. North Carolina: 97

#5. New York: 87

15. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October 2022

To Iowa: 10

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,061

Top states receiving refugees from Iraq

#1. Michigan: 146

#2. California: 142

#3. Texas: 126

#4. Washington: 65

#5. Illinois: 63

16. Honduras

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October 2022

To Iowa: 9

To the U.S. as a whole: 547

Top states receiving refugees from Honduras

#1. Florida: 72

#2. Texas: 71

#3. North Carolina: 42

#4. Maryland: 31

#4. Massachusetts: 31

17. Nicaragua

Refugees that arrived from Nicaragua since October 2022

To Iowa: 8

To the U.S. as a whole: 156

Top states receiving refugees from Nicaragua

#1. Florida: 29

#2. Texas: 20

#3. Arizona: 10

#3. Maryland: 10

#3. Massachusetts: 10

18. Ivory Coast

Refugees that arrived from Ivory Coast since October 2022

To Iowa: 2

To the U.S. as a whole: 21

Top states receiving refugees from Ivory Coast

#1. Arkansas: 2

#1. Illinois: 2

#1. Iowa: 2

#1. Maine: 2

#1. Maryland: 2

19. Rwanda

Refugees that arrived from Rwanda since October 2022

To Iowa: 1

To the U.S. as a whole: 66

Top states receiving refugees from Rwanda

#1. Ohio: 14

#2. Illinois: 11

#3. North Carolina: 6

#3. Pennsylvania: 6

#3. South Carolina: 6