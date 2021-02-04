White House holds briefing amid relief talks, House vote over Greene

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 03: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki talks to reporters during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on February 03, 2021 in Washington, DC. After appearing to slight the U.S. Space Force, Psaki invited representatives of the newest military branch to come to the White House to brief reporters. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki held a press briefing with reporters at the White House Thursday.

The news conference comes amid bipartisan coronavirus relief talks. President Joe Biden has labeled a Republican alternative to his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan as insufficient.

Unless something changes, Democrats will attempt to pass the president’s relief package, which includes $1,400 stimulus checks, on their own amid Biden’s calls for unity. A Republican counter to Biden’s plan totaled $618 billion and included $1,000 stimulus checks targeted to Americans most in need.

The GOP is facing unrest from opposing ends of the Republican spectrum over Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s and Rep. Liz Cheney. Cheney voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives is set to vote Thursday on the resolution to remove Greene from all House committees, following a bipartisan outcry over her embrace of conspiracy theories, including suggestions that mass shootings at the nation’s schools were staged.

Democrats and Republicans alike have condemned Greene’s statements but some Republicans expressed concern about the precedent of the hearing and eventual vote.

Some GOP lawmakers were pushing to oust Cheney, a traditional conservative and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, from her post as the No. 3 House Republican after she voted to impeach Trump last month. Republicans voted overwhelmingly Wednesday evening in a closed door session 145-61 to keep Cheney.

Also on Thursday, Biden is set to attend the virtual National Prayer Breakfast and deliver remarks after a visit the State Department.