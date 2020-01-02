Why you should not abbreviate 2020 National News by: Palak Barmaiya Posted: Jan 2, 2020 / 01:55 PM CST / Updated: Jan 2, 2020 / 02:00 PM CST Don’t abbreviate 2020. WHBF – TV New year is here and before you get used to writing the year 2020 in dates, here is an important tip. Multiple agencies are advising people to use 2020 instead of 20 when signing legal documents, since ’20’ can easily be modified and lead to fraud. Please do not abbreviate 2020 when signing any legal documents. pic.twitter.com/UT99BsGDfa— Wayne Mack (@JudgeWayneMack) January 2, 2020