Win your own candy factory in a Willy Wonka style competition

The founder of Jelly Belly is launching a Willy Wonka style competition.

“Golden Tickets” in the form of necklaces have been hidden in various locations across the country. Each treasure hunt is valued at $5,000 and it costs about $50 to enter a hunt.

Participants will also be eligible for the contest’s grand prize: ownership of a candy factory and enrollment in a candy-making class.

Jelly Belly’s founder says he is getting ready to retire soon and wanted to have some fun before stepping down from his role.

To enroll in the hunt and seen when states open up their contests, visit the contest’s website.