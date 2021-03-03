With Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza gone, here’s how you may be able to get your cheese fix

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The internet went nuts in 2020 when Taco Bell announced it was dumping Mexican Pizza, and since that time, the fast-food chain has been testing a number of items to see if they might be a hit nationwide.

The latest offering? Crispy cheese dippers and crispy cheese nacho fries.

Before you continue, it’s worth noting these are only available at one store in the country — so plan your spring break voyage right now (just kidding). But if they do well there, you’d imagine they could be coming to a location near you.

According to Delish, both of these items will feature cheese curds rolled in a tortilla chip coating and then fried.

The crispy cheese dippers are a nine-piece order with a chipotle sauce for dipping. In the case of the crispy cheese nacho fries, you get Taco Bell’s popular nacho fries with the crispy cheese dippers tossed on top for good measure. They also throw on some nacho cheese sauce, chipotle sauce, sour cream and tomatoes.

The two latest items being tested at a Taco Bell location in Southern California. (Taco Bell)

As previously noted, you’ll only find them in one spot: a store along Orangethorpe Avenue if Fullerton, California.

Earlier this year, Taco Bell announced it was rolling out a Chicken Sandwich Taco for testing in a couple markets.