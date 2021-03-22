Woman accused of biting deputy after chicken nugget argument

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old woman accused of assaulting her girlfriend after an argument over chicken nuggets bit the deputy who took her to jail, according to an arrest warrant.

Lillian Barnett was booked into the Bedford County jail last week on multiple charges, including aggravated assault on an officer, domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

Lillian Barnett (Courtesy: Bedford County jail)

A warrant alleges she assaulted her girlfriend on March 18 during an argument that she told detectives “started over chicken nuggets,” but she did not elaborate.

When Barnett was placed in the back of a Bedford County deputy’s patrol car, the deputy said she screamed and attempted to kick out the window of the patrol car while continuously hitting the window with her head.

The warrant states Barnett bit a deputy on the right arm as he walked her to a cell at the Bedford County jail. Barnett had in the past said she was positive for Hepatitis C.

Barnett is scheduled for an initial court appearance on March 31.