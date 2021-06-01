Woman drove drunk, crashed with 6 children in car, deputies say

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A drunk driver with six children inside her vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Michigan on Sunday night, authorities say.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 9 p.m. Monday to a single-vehicle crash in Spring Lake Township.

Deputies said the driver lost control of her vehicle at a curve, crashing into a utility pole.

None of the eight people inside the vehicle was hurt, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, a 29-year-old Kentwood, Michigan, woman, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated as well as six counts of child endangerment. Her name was not released pending arraignment.

The road was closed for about one hour while a Consumers Energy crew repaired the utility pole.