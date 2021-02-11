Woman slapped worker after she was told repeatedly to wear mask, grocery store says

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for a woman who was caught on camera slapping a grocery store worker in the face in Colorado.

“Just a sign of the times,” a customer at King Soopers said Wednesday. “It’s a crazy time.”

According to a Parker Police Department incident report, the store said on Feb. 3, that an employee asked a customer described as a “regular” to wear a mask. Instead, surveillance video shows the woman slapping the employee. The employee told police she was also called a vulgar name.

“To slap somebody is beyond the pale,” another customer told KDVR.

The worker told police the suspect is “a regular at the store” and had been repeatedly told to wear a mask, according to the report, which noted that the woman allegedly claimed a medical exemption.

The worker told police she offered other options for the customer to buy groceries. The woman has not been seen at the store since running off last week, according to police.

The employee told police the slap did not hurt but that she is pressing for the customer to be charged with harassment. The worker did not want to be named.

KDVR reached out to King Soopers for a statement but did not immediately receive one.

Kim Cordova, president of the local United Food and Commercial Workers Union, issued the following statement:

“Grocery workers are Essential Heroes and have been on the frontlines during this entire pandemic at great personal risk. They deserve to work in safe environments but unfortunately that hasn’t been the case. They often deal with customers who refuse to wear masks, overcrowded stores, and stores that lack appropriate and adequate cleaning supplies, among other dangers to their personal safety. To avoid assaults by customers in the future, employers need to provide paid qualified security guards at stores.”

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact Parker police.