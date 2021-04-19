Xbox cloud gaming opens limited beta on PC, Apple

Over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles will be available to those invited to the closed beta

(VENN) – Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Windows 10 PC and Apple phones and tablets as a limited beta.

Cloud gaming operates very similarly to Netflix – a remote server hosts various game titles, accessible to anyone with a subscription to play on supported devices of their choosing. Several game companies have begun to offer cloud gaming services, including Google Stadia, Facebook Gaming, Amazon Luna and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Starting April 20, Microsoft will send invites to select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to test the Xbox Cloud Gaming on the new platforms. Invitees can go to xbox.com/play, gaining access to over 100 Xbox Game Pass Titles through Edge, Google Chrome or Safari.

“Offering cloud gaming through the browser presents a great opportunity to make cloud gaming approachable to more players in more places.” writes Catherine Gluckstein, VP and Head of Product, Project xCloud.

Those who receive an invite need a compatible Bluetooth or USB connected controller, or can use custom touch controls for over 50 games.

Microsoft intends to use the closed beta as a time to test and learn, and will focus on fine-tuning features and creating a consistent experience across platforms. Microsoft will also work to make sure games are running their best.

More invites to the closed beta will roll out on a continual basis. Xbox Cloud Gaming is supported in 22 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Poland and Korea. Microsoft’s plan is to iterate quickly and open up to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in the coming months.