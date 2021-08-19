‘Yadi, this is mine’; Kolten Wong steals second base, then literally takes the bag

ST LOUIS, MO – AUGUST 18: Kolten Wong #16 of the Milwaukee Brewers leaves the field holding the second base after beating the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on August 18, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. Wong kept the base after stealing it on Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS–Add one more thing to the to-do list for the grounds crew getting Busch Stadium ready for Thursday night’s game between the Cardinals and Brewers: find a new second base. The one used Wednesday appears to be getting a new home.

Former Cardinal Kolten Wong, back again in St. Louis playing for Milwaukee, successfully stole second in the top of the eighth inning off longtime former teammate Yadier Molina.

The Brewers tied the game in the top of the ninth, then won the game in extra innings 6-4.

Wong celebrated by taking second base off the diamond and with him into the clubhouse.

“Yadi, this is mine,” Wong said.