Young hero: 11-year-old saves his family from burning home

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An 11-year-old Edwardsville boy is being hailed as a hero after he alerted his family of seven about a fire in their home.

Jace Coons is being credited with helping save his entire family from a fire that destroyed their Edwardsville home Friday afternoon.

”I went in the living room and told the dog to be quiet, and then I saw smoke coming under the door,” Coons said. “So I went to the front door. I peeked out and saw orange flames.”

Coons said he saw the flames and raced to the only exit, a window in his room on the main level.

“We all went to my room,” Coons said. “We put the blinds up and I punched out the screen and we went out the window.”

The entire family said Jace is pretty extraordinary.

The family of seven lost everything in their home and is now homeless, trying to figure out how they will rebuild.

They say they’re grateful everyone made it out safely with no injuries.

“I’m lucky to have my family,” said Perry Kibbons, Coons’ father.

The family did not have homeowners insurance and has set up a GoFundMe page for those who want to donate.